WWE Planning More Stadium Shows Moving Forward (Report)

The WWE is planning to run a lot more stadium shows in 2023.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Andrew Zarian, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has pressed forward the idea of running more stadium events moving forward. As of this writing, the WWE has eight stadium shows in total for 2022.

A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023.



As Zarian mentions, there are some meaningful benefits to running stadium shows, even if it’s not a sell out of 50k+.

“The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having live attendance over 15k. The event doesn’t have to be a sell-out of 50k+ but now you have room to do 20-35k shows more often leading to much higher revenue & higher level of excitement for the event.”

So far, WWE has run four stadium shows this year. The first being the Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Next up was Elimination Chamber from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Finally, Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 38 took place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Next up will be Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2; followed by SummerSlam from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30; then WWE UK PLE from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3 – which might already have a big match set for the card soon. Finally, the promotion will return to Saudi Arabia, for what’s believed to be TLC, some time between September and November.

2023 already has two stadiums shows lined up in WrestleMania 39, Night One and Night Two, from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California.