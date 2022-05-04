WWE Planning NXT Stand & Deliver Event Ahead Of Major Stadium Show This Summer

A new report has surfaced regarding the next potential NXT 2.0 premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is considering adding a Stand & Deliver special ahead of one of the three big stadium shows that are set to happen this summer/fall. As of right now the preference is for the weekend of the September 3rd Clash at the Castle supershow in Cardiff, which will be WWE’s first major PPV in the U.K. in over 30 years.

However, this year’s SummerSlam in Nashville is reported to be the more likely option, most likely due to the number of venues the city can offer the brand to hold the show. SummerSlam is scheduled for July 30th from Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

WWE has discussed adding another Stand & Deliver event for one of the 3 big stadium shows happening this summer. I’ve heard the preference is UK for Clash at the Castle, but Nashville/SummerSlam seems more likely. All TBD still. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 4, 2022

This would be the third Stand & Deliver show in NXT history, as previous incarnations of the special used to be referred to as NXT Takeover. The last Stand & Deliver event took place on April 2nd from the American Airlines Center in Dallas on WrestleMania 38 weekend, and featured Dolph Ziggler defeating Bron Breakker in the main event to retain the NXT championship.

Reports has surfaced last month that WWE was hoping to run more stadium shows going forward following the success of WrestleMania 38.