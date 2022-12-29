WWE Planning on Signing More “Standout” Stars in 2023 (Report)

WWE made waves this week by signing Dragon Lee, but the company has even bigger plans for the new year.

Lee announced that he had signed with WWE this week, after he and Dralistico dethroned FTR as the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Vacating the titles not long after, there is no word yet on when Lee is expected to make his WWE TV debut.

Standout

Dragon Lee is the first big signing for Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque, who’s tenure as Head of Talent Relations has mainly seen him rehire former Superstars.

Wrestle Votes reports that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to a deal with the promotion.

It was also reported that Triple H and his team are expecting to land other high-quality names in early 2023.

Who’s Next?

There’s no shortage of standout talent that WWE could attempt to lock into a deal in the new year.

It has been reported that WWE is extremely interested in bringing in KC Navarro, who was reported to be at a tryout for the company recently.

Kylie Rae is another possibility, given that she competed at a WWE Main Event taping earlier this month under the name Briana Ray.

For returns, Chelsea Green is expected to be back with the company soon, and her return could spark her husband Matt Cardona to also make a comeback.

Perhaps the biggest possibility is CM Punk, given that the AEW star is reportedly seeking a buyout of his contract.