WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt Haven’t Been Worked Out Just Yet

Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, 15 months after his controversial release from the company, but what’s next for him?

Wyatt returned to WWE during the closing moments of Extreme Rules 2022, earning a thunderous response from the fans in Philadelphia.

During last Friday’s SmackDown, Wyatt cut a passionate promo about his departure and return, which has racked up more than 5 million YouTube views in the first 12 hours.

Unfinished Plans

There has been a ton of buzz about Wyatt and what the future holds for him, and fans are unsure what will come next.

According to Dave Meltzer, those within WWE aren’t too sure either, with many being kept in the dark.

During an appearance on TSN Radio’s “Sunday Night’s Main Event” show, Meltzer was asked about the rumored Wyatt-6 faction.

“I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down.” Dave Meltzer.

The Wyatt-6

Rumors of a faction for Wyatt began at Extreme Rules, as his return featured several other performers.

For his return, individuals dressed as members of the Firefly Fun House, including Huskus the Pig Boy, Rambling Rabbit, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, and the Fiend.

Names rumored for the group include Grayson Waller, who is believed to have played Mercy the Buzzard at Extreme Rules.

During a recent video on Twitter, Waller teased involvement, as a Bray Wyatt Head-Lantern was in the background of the video.

Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss have both been rumored to play Abby the Witch.

