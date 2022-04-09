WWE Setting Up Tag Title Unification at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE is setting the stage for more championships to be unified in the near future.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match.

In the main event segment of Friday’s SmackDown, The Bloodline leader dropped a bombshell. After consolidating power at the very top of WWE’s singles divisions, Reigns declared it’s time The Usos do the same with the tag titles.

Reigns said he wants The Usos to go to Raw and bring him the Raw tag team championships, currently held by Rated RK-Bro.

“The Bloodline’s gonna have all the gold soon.” – Roman Reigns

The Usos expected at Monday’s Raw to kick off a program with Randy Orton and Riddle. In addition to the Usos’s quest to capture the Raw tag titles, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz is also advertised for the show.

WWE has not yet confirmed if or when this tag title unification match will take place. However, the company’s next premium live event is a month away and the company is not known for setting up matches months in advance. At this time, there’s a strong possibility we will see The Usos vs. Rated RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 8th.