WWE Pulls Matt Riddle from Upcoming Events

Matt Riddle won’t be working some upcoming WWE events.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was supposed to team with Elias to take on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. In an angle to open the show, Elias was taken out by The Bloodline backstage.

Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens instead on the show, but the babyface tag team came up short in challenging the champions. After the match, Solo Sikoa hit Riddle with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer (hip attack) in the corner of the ring.

These two moves were made famous by the late great Umaga. Solo performing them was a tribute to the former WWE star as it happened after what would have been Umaga’s 49th birthday.

Written Off

Riddle had a neck brace put on and was taken out on a stretcher, seemingly writing him off television.

Pwinsider.com reported today that Riddle has been pulled from working this weekend’s live events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road. It could be due to him dealing with an injury, asking for time off, or simply selling the storyline injuries from the attack.

WWE has not commented on Riddle’s status, and Riddle has not made any public comments since the Raw match.