‘Queen of the Ring’ Trademark Hints at Upcoming WWE Tournament

A new trademark application filing indicates WWE will be launching a new event in the coming months. Last Friday, October 28, World Wrestling Entertainment applied to trademark the term QUEEN OF THE RING.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, the usage for the phrase will cover “Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television” as well as merchandise and other related uses.

We’re already in November and WWE’s premium live events calendar is set for the remainder of the year, but WWE fans can expect to see the crown a King and Queen of the Ring in 2023.

Searching for a Queen

(WWE)

WWE has crowned many ‘Kings of the Ring’ over the years, but never a Queen of the Ring. We’ve had Sensational Queen Sherri and Queen Sharmell, but they were crowned by association to their royal male counterparts.

WWE held the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament last year. Zelina Vega was crowned the winner at Crown Jewel in October 2021. She reigned as Queen Zelina until May 2022, when she was forced out of action due to an injury that required surgery. Vega recently returned to WWE television (without the Queen gimmick) and now leads the Legado Del Fantasma faction on the SmackDown brand.

The King and Queen honors have helped breathe life into various mid-card acts over the years. The news of a Queen of the Ring tournament comes amid buzz that WWE is looking to hold another all-women’s Evolution premium live event next year as well.