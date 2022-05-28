WWE Ditches Original Name of Raquel Rodriguez’s Finisher Due to Vulgarity

WWE has made a change to the name of Raquel Rodriguez‘s finishing move.

Fans watching the May 20 episode of SmackDown may have taken notice of some odd moments on commentary during Rodriguez’s match. Raquel took on Shotzi and pinned her just one week removed from giving Ronda Rousey all she could handle.

What was quite odd was that the commentary team was muted anytime they mentioned the “Chingona Bomb.” Fans suspected that WWE did this intentionally.

On the May 27 episode of SmackDown, the move was called “The Texana Bomb.”

This change was made as WWE felt “Chingona” sounded too close to “Ch*ngar,” which is a vulgar word.

Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey ended up defeating Shayna Baszler and Natalya in an impromptu tag team match.

Rodriguez hit “The Texana Bomb” on Baszler for the win.