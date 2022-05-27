WWE SmackDown Results (5/27/22): Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey, 6-Man Tag Team Main Event

The road to Hell in a Cell continued tonight as WWE SmackDown aired live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. New Day and a mystery tag team partner battled the Brawling Brutes in tonight’s main event.

SmackDown Results

Riddle & Nakamura Interrupted The Usos

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos made their way to the ring to kick off the show. They boasted about defeating RK-Bro and claimed to defeat Riddle & Orton on their own despite Roman Reigns‘ interference. Jimmy and Jey joked that they needed nobody during their success. The Usos bragged some more before Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted. Nakamura said he has a tag partner again and announced it was Riddle. Riddle and Nakamura beat down The Usos and posed in the ring to end the segment.

Riddle and Nakamura were interviewed and Riddle said that it was Orton’s idea for him to team with Nakamura to go after The Usos. It was announced that Randy Orton is meeting with professionals to deal with a lingering back issue.

Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya & Baszler

Ronda Rousey battled Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s match tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi said they were going to interfere. Shotzi was then locked in the room and it was revealed that Aliyah had the keys. Natalya & Shayna Baszler rushed the ring and attacked to end the match in a DQ. Rousey & Rodriguez fought them off as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez battled Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. Natalya and Shayna isolated Raquel in the corner for the first couple of minutes. Rodriguez finally escaped and tagged in the SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Natalya took the champ down and locked in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring.

Rousey made it to the corner and tagged in Rodriguez as Baszler tagged in as well. Raquel knocked Shayna down with a headbutt and followed it up with a Splash off the middle rope but Natalya broke up the cover. Ronda sent Natalya out of the ring and bumped into Baszler. The two old friends had a stare down and Natalya capitalized on the distraction. Natalya dragged Ronda out of the ring but Rousey fought her off. Raquel then planted Baszler with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Los Lotharios def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Max Dupri Officially On SmackDown Roster

Los Lotharios battled Jinder Mahal & Shanky tonight. Jinder and Shanky were late to the ring because Shanky was dancing backstage by himself. Shanky leveled Humberto with a big boot and tagged in Mahal. Humberto hit him with a Dropkick and tagged in Angel Garza.

Angel applied a headlock and tagged in Humberto. Mahal greeted Humberto with a Back Body Drop but Angel sent Jinder to the outside with a Dropkick. Angel then started dancing for the ring announcer and Shanky danced behind him like a goof. Back in the ring, Humberto rolled up Jinder for the pinfall victory. Jinder Mahal and Shanky argued after the match.

Max Dupri got in Adam Pearce’s face again backstage and said that his agency “Maximum Male Models” can begin recruiting the next generation of WWE superstars. Pearce said Dupri is officially a member of SmackDown during the face-to-face.

Sami Zayn Was Made An “Honorary Uce” & Argued With Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens welcomed everyone to a special SmackDown edition of the Kevin Owens show. It was advertised as a member of The Bloodline as his guest but it turned out to be the “Locker Room Leader” Sami Zayn. Sami was wearing his Bloodline shirt and claimed that everyone knows that Ezekiel is really Elias. Owens wanted Sami’s help with Ezekiel but Zayn declined and said “now is not a good time Uce”.

Owens called Sami naive and told him that he’s not a part of The Bloodline. Kevin added that Sami wearing the shirt makes him look like a moron. Zayn told Owens that he was being nice, Ezekiel & Elias are clearly brothers, and Owens is actually the moron. They started bickering and calling each other names before Sami exited. Owens followed Sami but Zayn shoved him into the barricade. WWE staffers started clearing the KO Show signs out of the ring and Owens hit them both with Stunners to end the segment.

Later on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was made an “Honorary Uce” but still wasn’t allowed in The Bloodline’s locker room.

Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser Picked Up A Win

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet & Drew Gulak faced Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig and Gulak started off the action. Ludwig dominated until Ricochet tagged in. The IC Champion hit Kaiser with a Crossbody and lifted him up in the fireman’s carry. Ludwig escaped and sent Ricochet out of the ring. Kaiser hit Gulak with a Suplex and a running kick to the face for the pinfall victory. Gunther then caught Ricochet with a boot to the face as he checked on Gulak.

New Day & Drew McIntyre def. Brawling Brutes

Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) battled New Day and a mystery partner in the main event. The mystery partner was revealed to be Drew McIntyre as SmackDown went to a break.

Riddle & Nakamura vs. The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match was announced for RAW. Madcap Moss will also return next week after the brutal attack by Happy Corbin.

Butch and Xavier Woods started off the action. Woods hit a Neckbreaker and tagged in Kofi Kingston. Kofi connected with a Splash and went for the cover but Butch kicked out at two. Sheamus tagged in and hit Woods with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. Ridge Holland tagged in and connected with a Suplex on Xavier for a two count.

Kofi hit Ridge with a Dropkick and stomped on him in the corner of the ring. Woods tagged in and stomped on Ridge as well before sending Butch to the outside with a Back Body Drop. McIntyre tagged in and stomped on Holland as well before bashing Butch off the ring apron. Kofi delivered a Dropkick to Holland but Butch caught him with a cheap shot. Holland capitalized and posed for the crowd as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

When SmackDown returned, Brawling Brutes had Kofi trapped in their corner of the ring. Sheamus got Kingston in a headlock but Kofi was able to counter into the SOS and both superstars fell to the canvas. Drew tagged in and launched Holland across the ring and then did the same to Butch.

McIntyre planted Ridge with a Neckbreaker and quickly hopped up as the crowd cheered. Butch went for a Sleeper Hold but McIntyre dumped him out of the ring. Woods hit Butch with a Dropkick through the ropes but Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick. Kofi hit Sheamus with a Crossbody as McIntyre hit Holland with the Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre followed it up with the Claymore. Woods tagged in and hit the Elbow Drop for the pinfall victory. Drew McIntyre danced around with New Day to close the show.