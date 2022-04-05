WWE RAW After WrestleMania Results (4/4): Cody Rhodes Speaks, New Champion, Roman Reigns

WWE RAW aired live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It was the first episode of RAW following WrestleMania 38. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes appeared on tonight’s show. Veer Mahaan finally arrived on RAW as well. Dolph Ziggler defended the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker in a rematch from NXT Stand & Deliver.

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in a Championship Contender’s match The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio Bron Breakker def. Dolph Ziggler to become the new NXT Champion Austin Theory & The Usos def. Finn Balor & RK-Bro Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Here are the takeaways from this year’s RAW after WrestleMania:

Seth Rollins Interrupted Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW and made his way to the ring. Cody got a great reaction and the crowd chanted his name. Cody joked “so what do you guys want to talk about?” to a pop from the crowd. Rhodes said that the decision to come to WWE was easy and he’s signed a multi-year agreement. Cody added that he felt vindicated after beating one of the best superstars at WrestleMania in Seth Rollins. Rhodes joked that he was the “star that left them in the dust”.

Rhodes brought up his father and got choked up as he said he was his hero. A photo of Dusty in Madison Square Garden was shown. Cody said he was hear to live out his dream and win the title. He wanted to win the title and present it to his father but that is not possible now. Cody then said that he may not be able to physically bestow the title onto the American Dream, but he can put it around the waist of the American Nightmare.

Seth Rollins interrupted and danced around on the entrance ramp before making his way to the ring. Rollins got in the ring with Cody and stared at him for a moment. Rhodes dropped the microphone and extended his hand. Seth looked at Cody’s hand and laughed before shaking his hand. Rollins cackled in Cody’s face before exiting to end the segment.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Lost Their Championship Contender’s Match But Are Just Getting A Title Shot Next Week Anyway

Sasha Banks & Naomi faced Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in a Championship Contender’s match. Rhea Ripley and Naomi started off the action and Ripley connected with a vertical Suplex. Ripley connected with a dive onto Banks outside the ring but turned around into a dive from Naomi. The action returned to the ring and Naomi hit Ripley with a Leg Drop for a two count as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ripley and Naomi were battling in the ring. Naomi hit an Enziguri that knocked Rhea to the canvas. Sasha Banks and Liv Morgan tagged in and The Boss connected with a Hurricanrana. Sasha followed it up with Double Knees in the corner and climbed to the top rope.

Banks hit a Meteora and went for the cover but Liv was able to kick out at the last moment. Liv battled back with a Dropkick and tagged Ripley back in. Rhea planted Banks with a slam for a near fall. Banks sent Ripley out of the ring and Naomi hit Rear View on Liv for the pinfall victory. Ripley left Liv Morgan behind after the match.

Later on RAW, Liv and Rhea had a conversation. Rhea claimed that she spoke to management and they are just getting a title shot next week anyway. One has to wonder if the challengers will be able to coexist next week.

Ezekiel Interrupted Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens marched to the ring to a chorus of boos. Owens admitted that he underestimated Steve Austin because he has to still be great to defeat one of the best WWE superstars in history. Owens claimed that he tricked himself because he went into that match with a pretty bad back injury. Kevin stated that he inured his back “lifting a lot of weights” and should have gone but the WWE Universe needed him to deliver a great WrestleMania main event. Owens suggested that the loss should be removed from the record books because he wasn’t 100%.

Ezekiel (FKA as Elias) and Owens asked where the hell has he been. Ezekiel said he is not Elias and the crowd chanted “yes you are”. He claimed that he is Elias’ younger brother named Ezekiel. Owens called him a liar and Ezekiel said Kevin must hate himself. Ezekiel noted that Owens lied to Stone Cold and got a Stunner for it. The crowd chanted “you got stunned!” as Owens told Ezekiel that he never liked. Owens gave Ezekiel 10 seconds to get the hell out of the ring and began counting down. Owens then simply left the ring instead of attacking Ezekiel at the end of the 10 seconds.

The Miz Picked Up A Win, Veer Mahaan Arrived

Dominik went for the 619 early but The Miz blocked it. Miz then quickly planted Dominik with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Veer Mahaan made his way to the ring and attacked Dominik. Veer then leveled Rey with a Clothesline and slammed him to the mat. Mahaan applied a Camel Clutch for a bit and then posed over Dominik. Rey Myterio versus Veer Mahaan was announced for next week’s episode of RAW.

Bianca Belair Addressed The Crowd

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came down to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of the show. Belair defeated Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania to become the new RAW Women’s Champion. Bianca took off her glasses to reveal the black eye she got in the match against Lynch. Belair said she didn’t cheat to get back to the top and told the crowd that they deserved a better champion than Becky Lynch. Bianca added that she knows how hard it is to stay at the top and vowed to beat whoever is next. Belair then posed with the RAW Women’s Championship as pyro went off.

Bron Breakker Captured The NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler defended the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker tonight on RAW. Robert Roode was ringside for the match. Ziggler slapped Breakker in the face a couple times before the bell rang. Breakker dominated early and beat Ziggler down in the corner. Bron followed it up with a. Belly to Belly throw and Ziggler retreated out of the ring. Dolph took back control and booted Breakker in the face. Bron shrugged it off and planted Ziggler with a Spinebuster.

Bron sent Dolph into the ring post before perching him up on the top turnbuckle. Ziggler escaped and crotched breaker on the turnbuckle and followed it up with a Dropkick that knocked him to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ziggler had Breakker in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Breakker escaped but Dolph leveled him with a Dropkick for a two count. Dolph went for the Zig Zag but Breakker countered into a Powerbomb. Bron hit another Belly to Belly throw and followed it up with a powerful lariat. Roode hopped on the apron for a distraction and Ziggler capitalized with a rollup for a two count. Breakker flipped onto Roode outside the ring but walked into a Fameasser for a two count.

Ziggler raked Breakker’s eyes and followed it up with a Superkick for another near fall. Dolph tuned up for another Superkick but Breakker absolutely leveled him with a Spear. Breakker followed it up with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Bron Breakker is the new NXT Champion.

MVP Betrayed Lashley & Joined Omos

MVP made his return and introduced Bobby Lashley. Bobby defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38. Lashley said Omos was the strongest man that he had ever faced and had to wait for him to make a mistake to defeat him. Omos interrupted and made his way to the ring. Omos and Lashley had a stare down before MVP attacked Lashley from behind. Omos and MVP then beat the hell out of Lashley. Omos planted Lashley with a Chokebomb and posed with MVP to end the segment.

Carmella & Queen Zelina Could Not Coexist

Carmella and Queen Zelina came down to the ring and started arguing with each other after losing the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Vega said Corey Graves was a fool for marrying Carmella but is a handsome man. Carmella ripped the microphone away and told Vega that she isn’t going to be one of her bridesmaids. This eventually led to a brawl and Carmella retreated out of the ring. Carmella then made out with Corey Graves to end the segment.

Austin Theory & The Usos Picked Up A Win

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro & Finn Balor faced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos & Austin Theory tonight. Balor hit a shoulder tackle and stomped on Uso in the middle of the ring. Jimmy battled back with an uppercut but Balor shrugged it off and hit a Dropkick for a one count.

Austin Theory tagged in and beat down Riddle as the crowd taunted him. Riddle knocked Jimmy off the ring apron and sent Theory to the outside. Riddle went for a springboard move but Theory tripped him up as RAW went to a commercial break.

Riddle was still trapped when RAW returned. Jey Uso planted Riddle with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Orton provided a distraction and Riddle caught Jey with a kick to the face. Orton tagged in to a big pop from the crowd and unloaded some strikes.

Orton hit Jimmy with a Powerslam but Theory tagged himself in. Orton hit a DDT on Jey and set up for the RKO. Austin Theory hit a Dropkick to the face and Balor tagged in. Finn hit a Dropkick and went for the Coup de Grace but Theory got out of the way. Balor got out of the ATL and hit a Slingblade. Orton hit an RKO and everything broke down. Austin Theory hit Balor with the ATL for the pinfall victory.

Edge & Damian Priest Got The Better Of AJ Styles

Edge made his way to the ring by himself as RAW went to a break. Edge defeated AJ Styles last night at WrestleMania after Damian Priest provided a distraction. When RAW returned, Edge said that AJ Styles faced his Judgement Day at WrestleMania and brought up Damian Priest. Edge stated that Damian Priest tried to be a role model for too long for the sheep in the crowd. The crowd chanted “we are sheeps!” and Edge called them idiots. Edge then introduced Damian Priest as “the man who will be the punishment for the guilty”. Damian Priest’s former name was Punishment Martinez.

Priest made his way to the ring in an all black suit just like Edge and shook his hand. Edge asked “what was it about my pearls of genius that caused you to take your career back into your own hands at WrestleMania”. Damian told Edge that he means a lot to him and the crowd chanted “we don’t care!”. Priest said that used to bother him and it doesn’t anymore. Edge called the crowd losers and they promptly responded with a “we are losers!” chant.

Damian claimed Edge was speaking directly to him with his words and Edge called this the best decision of his life. Edge stated that the night he stopped caring about what the sheep think was the night that Damian decided to take his power back. Edge told Styles that he should back away and think of his family & children.

AJ Styles interrupted and marched down the entrance ramp. Styles brawled with Damian Priest and sent him over the barricade. AJ tackled Edge in the ring and unloaded some punches. Styles sent Edge into the ring post a couple times before bringing some steel chairs into the ring.

AJ set up Edge for the con-chair-to but Damian broke it up. Damian beat Styles down in the corner and stomped him to the mat. Damian held Styles up and Edge leveled him with a Spear as Priest took out AJ’s legs. Priest and Edge then set up Styles for another con-chair-to but WWE officials rushed the ring to break it up. AJ Styles versus Damian Priest was announced for next week.

Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy faced Street Profits tonight on RAW. Gable planted Montez Ford with a German Suplex as Otis beat Dawkins down outside the ring. Adam Pearce interrupted and said that this is now a Texas Tornado match.

The two teams started brawling and Otis & Dawkins went to the outside again. Ford launched Gable out of the ring and then flipped over the ring post and onto everyone below. Back in the ring, Dawkins hit Gable with a Suplex for a one count.

Street Profits beat Otis down in the corner until Gable broke it up. Gable hit a Fisherman’s Suplex on Ford for a two count. Dawkins hit Gable with a terrible looking Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Otis hit Dawkins with a Splash for a two count.

When RAW returned from a break, Alpha Academy connected with Suplexes and climbed to the top rope. Gable hit a Moonsault and Otis hit a Vader Bomb for a near fall. Otis brought a table into the ring and set it up in the corner. Gable rolled Dawkins on the table as Otis climbed up to the middle turnbuckle. Dawkins shoved Otis to the floor and then into the steel steps. Montez climbed to the top rope but Gable tripped him up. Gable went for a Superplex but Ford held onto the ropes. Dawkins set up Gable on the table and Ford connected with the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Closed The Show

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring in the final minutes of this week’s show. The Usos and Paul Heyman accompanied the Tribal Chief to the entrance ramp. Reigns raised both titles in the air and winced in pain as he brought his arms down.

Reigns stood silently for a bit as the crowd chanted “Roman!”. Heyman handed Reigns the microphone and Roman said that he knows why everyone is here but they are going to switch things up a bit. Reigns asked Heyman to explain The Bloodline’s success. Heyman noted that The Usos are longest reigning tag champs in the history of SmackDown. Paul added that Reigns has the largest box office receipts of SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and on top for the first billion dollar grossing year. Heyman introduced Reigns as the Undisputed biggest star in sports entertainment.

Roman said “what is good for Roman Reigns is good for WWE. Reigns claimed that he is the last needle mover because he is constantly operating at god mode. Roman said he is a man of his word, called his shot, and he delivered. Reigns boasted that he smashed Brock Lesnar and that is the past now. Roman added that he is constantly moving forward and will let everyone know what the next step is this Friday on SmackDown. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him to close the show.