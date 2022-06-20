WWE Raw Superstars Annoyed by Waiting Times Between Matches

Each week, WWE Superstars appear on hours of programming which is aired around the world across various continents.

To keep producing WWE TV content, the company needs to work smoothly with its production team, who decides what airs and at what time in the shows.

Lately though, a new trend has begun emerging on TV, one that has left the roster furious.

An Unhappy Roster

According to Fightful Select, a lot of the Raw Superstars are unhappy with having to wait around for long periods of time before their matches begin.

Between commercials, video packages, recaps of earlier segments, and interviews, the waiting time after an entrance now regularly exceeds ten minutes.

Superstars who have complained to WWE’s higher-ups about the waiting time have been told that the TV show’s format “was what it was” and that these segments “improve the show flow” for fans watching at home.

One anonymous Superstar who was asked what they do during this wait said they “talk to the crowd, dance and get annoyed that I’m waiting that long.”

Liv’s 19-Minute Wait

One example of WWE Superstars having to wait far too long took place ahead of the main event of the May 30, edition of Raw.

On the show, Liv Morgan had her entrance ahead of a match with her former Tag-Team partner Rhea Ripley, but the two didn’t lock up for nearly 20 minutes.

Superstars have reportedly seen this as a particularly egregious waiting time for Morgan, who would go on to defeat Ripley.