WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (5/23/22)

Riddle & Street Profits def. Sami Zayn & The Usos

Riddle came down to the ring and was emotional. Riddle said Randy Orton has had a tough couple of months but he laid it all on the line for the fans. He got pissed about how The Usos won last week and called Roman Reigns a “Tribal piece of trash”.

Riddle said he doesn’t know if RK-Bro will ever be a thing again and started a chant with the crowd. He then pointed at the camera and said “thats for you Randy”. Riddle & Street Profits then battled The Usos & Sami Zayn in a 6-man tag team match.

Sami Zayn made his way to the ring in a Bloodline shirt and was followed by Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. Street Profits and Riddle attacked during The Uso’s entrance and brawl broke out as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Angelo Dawkins and Sami Zayn started off the action. Dawkins sent Sami to the corner and hit a Splash. Riddle tagged in and Sami beat him down before tagging in Jey Uso as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Zayn and Riddle tagged in. Riddle hit Jimmy Uso with a Ripcord Knee and sent Sami to the corner. Riddle hit Jimmy with an Exploder Suplex and then delivered another one to Sami. Riddle followed it up with a Senton as Dawkins took out The Usos. Montez then flipped onto The Usos outside the ring.

Riddle planted Sami with the draping DDT and geared up for the RKO. The Usos hopped on the ring apron for a distraction before leaving Sami Zayn alone in the ring. Riddle planted Sami with an RKO for the pinfall victory.

Lashley Will Face MVP Later Tonight

Lashley said he survived the Steel Cage match against Omos last week and saw the anger in that giant’s eyes. MVP interrupted and claimed that the whole world saw the Nigerian Giant beat Lashley’s ass all over that cage. Lashley suggested a match against MVP tonight and the winner will pick the stipulations for Lashley vs. Omos at Hell in a Cell.

Judgement Day

Judgement Day made their way to the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.