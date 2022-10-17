WWE Raw Preview (10/17): Brock Lesnar, Rollins vs. Riddle

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw takes place from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. WWE has been on a roll as of late, with fans and pundits largely in agreement that Raw has been consistently enjoyable shows. The company looks to keep the momentum going with another eventful episode.

Approximately 5,900 tickets have been distributed for Raw, according to Wrestletix. The venue is configured to accommodate over 6,200 fans, so attendance could top 6,000 by the time Raw goes on the air.

WWE is advertising several matches and segments for tonight:

Brock Lesnar will appear. The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return last week and destroyed Bobby Lashley. Will Lesnar address The Almighty, or does he have other plans in mind?

Seth Freakin’ Rollins will defend the United States championship against his rival, Matt Riddle.

Dexter Lumis battles The Miz, If Lumis wins, he’ll earn a contract to become a full-time member of the Raw roster.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis.

Elias returns. What will the multi-talented wrestler/musician have to say about his brother Ezekiel appearing for WWE during his time away?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place two weeks from this Saturday, so expect to see more build towards WWE’s next premium live event.

Lashley Warns Lesnar Ahead of Raw