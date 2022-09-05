WWE Raw Preview: Lashley vs. Miz Cage Match, Castle Fallout

WWE presents a live edition of Monday Night Raw tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center.

The top item advertised for the show is Bobby Lashley defending the United States championship against The Miz in a steel cage match.

Aside from that, we can gather that the rest of the show will feature fallout from Saturday’s historic Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after a successful title defence against Drew McIntyre. Reigns is not advertised to appear. WWE’s next premium live event, Extreme Rules, is just a month away (Oct. 8), so we may learn about the next challenger to Reigns’ throne.

The biggest fallout from Clash at the Castle, as it relates to the Raw brand, is Dominik Mysterio attacking his father Rey after their match at Clash at the Castle. How will the involved parties react to Dominik’s turn to the dark side?

Top Superstars advertised for Raw include Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bayley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Austin Theory.

The dark match main event is scheduled to be Rollins vs. Riddle. We’ll update this article later today if and when WWE announces more matches for Raw.