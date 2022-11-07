WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (11/7/22): Road to Survivor Series

WWE rolls into Wilkes-Barre, PA tonight for a live edition of Momnday Night Raw from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The arena is being configured to accommodate 5,400 fans and nearly 96% of those tickets have been distributed (as of Sunday), according to Wrestletix.

The focal point of Raw will be the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia. It was a generally well-received show, especially the main event that saw Roman Reigns successfully retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

With Crown Jewel in the rear view mirror, we look ahead to Survivor Series, which takes place in just three weeks time. This year’s installment of the fall classic will involve a WarGames theme.

WWE has yet to announce any big matches or segments for Raw, but the advertised dark match main event will see a Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle in a triple threat match. According to the arena website, other top stars scheduled ot appear include Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Austin Theory.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw results and takeaways, as well as our live discussion in the comments section. We will update this article throughout the day when WWE announces specific things for the show.

