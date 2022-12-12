WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (12/12/22): Bayley vs. Bliss, Rollins vs. Lashley

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live tonight from the Fisev Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This week’s edition of Raw will feature two #1 contenders matches. Seth Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley to determine Austin Theory‘s next challenger for the United States Championship.

Alexa Bliss and Bayley both won Triple Threat matches last week on Raw to earn their way into the #1 contenders match tonight. Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch during the Triple Threat main event last week and took her out of the match, allowing Alexa to hit Nikki Cross with the Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.

Candice LeRae will square off against IYO SKY tonight. The Poison Pixie recently defeated the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai, on the November 28th edition of the red brand and has issues with Damage CTRL since arriving on the main roster.