WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (12/19/22): Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Ladder Match

This week’s episode of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Becky Lynch and Bayley will square off tonight on the red brand in a singles match. Damage CTRL interfered in a Triple Threat match a couple of weeks ago in the main event of Raw and attacked Becky Lynch. Alexa Bliss capitalized and went on to win the match to advance to a #1 contenders match the following week.

Bliss battled Bayley last week to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch got her revenge and attacked Damage CTRL ringside. The distraction cost Bayley this time and Alexa capitalized to win and earn a title match against Bianca Belair.

Judgment Day‘s Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to take on Street Profits in a tag team match tonight. Rhea Ripley and Dominik are advertised to be ringside. Montez Ford sent out a warning earlier today and warned fans to put on their seatbelts ahead of Raw.

TOMORROW NIGHT ON #WWERaw,



AN EARLY GIFT FOR THE WWE UNIVERSE.



STREET PROFITS vs. JUDGEMENT DAY.



PUT YO MF SEATBELTS ON,



CUZ WE MAY SLAP A BIH.



— ???? ??? (@MontezFordWWE) December 18, 2022

The Miz and Dexter Lumis are set to battle in a Winner Takes All Ladder match tonight on WWE Raw after months of feuding. Johnny Gargano played a key role in WWE Official Adam Pearce making this match last week.

— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 19, 2022

