WWE Planning a Shakeup at Monday’s Raw Season Premiere

WWE is gearing up for the upcoming ‘season premiere’ editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. SmackDown from Worcester, MA is the ‘go home’ show before Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event, while Monday’s Raw emanates from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.

Season premiere episodes often bring on-screen production changes. Whether it’s new entrance music, graphics packages, set design, lighting or camera angles, expect to see a facelift presentation this coming Monday.

New Raw Commentary Team

One of the most important production elements of WWE programming is commentary. This week’s NXT saw a revised team of Wade Barrett, Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. This trend of shaking up commentary teams will continue. According to Wrestlevotes, there will be changes made in to the Raw commentary team next week.

The current Raw commentary team is comprised of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. With Saxton joining the NXT booth, that could open up at least one spot on the Raw side. No word yet on who will be filling in, but our fingers are crossed for Mauro Ranallo.

Advertised for Raw

WWE is advertising the following matches and segments for the Fall 2022 season premiere edition of Monday Night Raw:

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will invade. Reigns won’t be competing at Extreme Rules, but has a date with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Seth Rollins gets another shot at Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

Plus, WWE presents a 25th Anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Road Dogg will be on hand to mark the occasion.

Get Hyped for Extreme Rules