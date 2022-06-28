WWE RAW Superstar Involved in Bad Car Accident

A WWE superstar on the Raw brand was involved in a car accident but fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

WWE often presents its talent as being larger than life. Sometimes, fans forget that behind the characters who come across as superheroes and villains are real people who aren’t immune to some scary situations in real life.

That’s what has happened in the case of one current Raw star and thankfully, she is okay.

Dana Brooke’s Car Accident

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Dana Brooke, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, took to social media to reveal that she was involved in a “bad car accident.”

“The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week.” – Dana Brooke

The good news is she says she’s doing well and expects to be back in the ring soon.

Much ?? to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ?? — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

Dana Brooke has become a regular on WWE TV with her 24/7 segments. She along with Akira Tozawa, Reggie, R-Truth, and Tamina have essentially taken over the WWE 24/7 Title picture.

As mentioned in her Twitter post, the car accident is to blame for Dana missing the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw in Laredo, Texas. This edition of Raw celebrated the 20th anniversary of John Cena.

We’ll keep you posted on this situation when more details become available.