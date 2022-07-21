WWE Raw Superstar Confirms Character Change

One member of the WWE Raw roster has spoken out on his recent bizarre backstage segment.

When Veer’s repackaged gimmick debuted on the main roster, he was presented as a dominant force. He was booked as a rising monster who put many performers in the hospital, including Dominik Mysterio.

Suddenly, however, Veer disappeared from WWE TV. He ended up resurfacing on the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw and what followed was quite unexpected.

Backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber was set to speak with The Miz when Veer interrupted her. He looked at the camera smiling, then looked at Schreiber.

Veer then said, “Boo!” in a lighthearted manner. He walked off happily and Schreiber looked confused. When The Miz showed up, he suggested that Veer has a crush on Sarah.

Veer Confirms Change

(via WWE)

During an interview with The Daily Star, Veer Mahaan confirmed that WWE is showing a different side of his character.

“Why say so much when you can get it done saying so little, right?” he went on to say, having loomed over Schreiber before saying ‘Boo!’ and making an exit.

“If that works, what else do we need? The reaction and support has been great [and] has created a buzz around the world.

“The world hasn’t seen my other side yet. Yes, we’re trying to show the world that Veer Mahaan isn’t just a scary guy that walks around in the ring. “We’re trying to show our audience that Veer Mahaan is not just a beast and an angry man, he has other sides. “That’s why the world has got to tune in more to see what’s going to happen next!” Veer on his character change

Time will tell where this goes but it seems the lighthearted nature that this character change is likely to bring had been expected by WWE fans back in April.

Veer became a meme online after WWE continued promising that he was “coming.” Word in the backstage area was that WWE knew that it became a running joke and stretched it out a bit longer.

This had many believing Veer would debut as a babyface but WWE went with the dominant heel role initially.