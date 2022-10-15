WWE Raw Superstar is Impressing the Right People Backstage

Fans of Raw Superstar Angelo Dawkins can expect to see more of him as he is impressing the right people backstage.

Dawkins signed with WWE in 2016 and is one of a handful of people to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships as part of the Street Profits with Montez Ford.

Impressing Backstage

Despite being primarily a tag team wrestler, Dawkins has competed in several singles matches in recent weeks.

Fightful Select reports that Dawkins has been impressing behind the scenes with his recent string of singles matches.

One source within WWE said that Dawkins has improved all-round, including in his fitness, in-ring work, and the style that he works.

Another source said that it is no coincidence that Dawkins has been working more and more singles matches as of late.

Dawkins has competed in more singles matches since June 2022 as he did between Wrestlemania 37 to Wrestlemania 38.

Fightful was told to expect Dawkins to keep getting put into singles matches at a rate that exceeded what we saw before the Summer.

A wrestler for AEW told Fightful that Dawkins has always had the potential to be the bigger star of the Street Profits if given the chance.

An Illegitimate Injury?

Dawkins’ singles push has come at a time when Montez Ford has been ‘injured.’

On the October 3, 2022, Raw, Ford appeared in a protective boot, revealing that he is hurt.

Some have questioned the legitimacy of this injury, as there have been no reports of what kind of injury he suffered or when it happened.

WWE also reportedly had their props department source the protective boot instead of their medical team.