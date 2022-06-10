WWE Raw Superstar Gets New Entrance Music

A superstar on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand is rocking new theme music.

WWE has never been afraid to make some changes to how its characters are presented on TV. WWE has long boasted about being able to “pivot on the fly.” It seems that’s what the company has done in this case.

This is actually the second time in a matter of months this particular superstar has had new entrance music.

Ciampa Receives New Tune

(via WWE)

During the latest episode of Main Event, Ciampa went one-on-one with Reggie. Fans noticed something a bit different when the former NXT Champion made his way out.

Ciampa made his entrance with new music.

Back in March, his “No One Will Survive” theme had been changed. It appears WWE officials weren’t digging how the replacement theme sounded, so they went back to the lab for this new one.

Time will tell if it sticks.