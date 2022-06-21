WWE Raw Superstar Teases Return From Injury

At a time when WWE is dealing with various stars injured such as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, one wrestler could be coming back from injury soon and that’s Zelina Vega.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has been absent from Raw for several weeks due to an injury that reportedly required surgery.

Vega reacted to one fan calling for her return on Twitter by stating, “Aww I know my loyal subjects your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the … humans … to have their fun … for now.”

After becoming “Queen Zelina” by winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in 2021, she was paired in a tag team with Carmella and they went on to hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. They lost the titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38 in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured the teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

There’s still no word on what injury Vega was dealing with, but it was expected to keep her out of action for 6-8 weeks, which would allow for her to return in time for SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.