WWE Raw Superstars Scheduled For June 3 SmackDown

It appears that a pair of WWE RAW stars are slated for this week’s SmackDown Live show on June 3.

PWInsider is reporting that AJ Styles and The Miz are penciled in for this weekend’s SmackDown Live from Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely that the pair will only be used for the show’s dark matches.

However, WWE has been using stars from other brands on television, so it’s certainly possible that Styles and Miz could be on the SmackDown broadcast. Last week, RAW star Kevin Owens did a “KO Show” segment on SmackDown.

As of this writing, the only thing scheduled for SmackDown this week is the return of Madcap Moss. Moss was injured by Baron Corbin several weeks ago after being attacked with a steel chair.

Initial reports suggest Moss could be returning with a new look and gimmick. Moss did confirm on Twitter recently that fans will be seeing a new side of him when he returns, likely as he seeks revenge on Corbin.

You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before



No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS — Madcap Moss (@MadcapMoss) May 27, 2022

This will be the final show before Hell In A Cell on Sunday. It’s possible that more RAW stars could appear ahead of the premium event as well.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.