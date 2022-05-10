WWE Reveals Bracket For First-Ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Ahead of the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament starting tonight on NXT 2.0, WWE has unveiled the bracket for it.

It will feature eight stars with the winner receiving a contract for an NXT Women’s title match against current champion Mandy Rose. Those competitors are Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs.

Here are the first-round matchups for the tournament:

Left Side

Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs

Right Side

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

WWE hasn’t announced which tournament matches will be taking place on tonight’s NXT episode, but WWE has confirmed that Perez is set to team with Wendy Choo against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) in a non-title match on the show.

The tournament is designed to spotlight new talent on the roster. Although it’s the first women’s edition of the tournament, the men’s Breakout Tournaments were held in 2019 and 2021.

Jordan Myles (ACH) was the winner of the inaugural Breakout Tournament in 2019, while Carmelo Hayes won the 2021 edition.