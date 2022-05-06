WWE Signs On For New RPG Video Game

WWE will be tackling the RPG genre with its video game division.

WWE has long seen the value in using gaming to market its brand. WWF WrestleMania was the company’s first officially licensed game and it was released for the NES back in early 1989. Just a few months later, WWF Superstars hit Arcades.

Today, WWE still releases multiple video games. The promotion takes full advantage of the mobile market and is partnered with 2K Games for console releases.

WWE Enters RPG Space

During the Q1 2022 earnings call, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon announced that the promotion is taking a dive into the world of RPG video games (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games, with 2K and Scopely’s Supercard and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon.”

Stephanie further discussed WWE’s commitment to gaming for over 30 years.

“Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next-gen audience with over 80% of WWE’s audience self-identifying as gamers, and nearly 60% of the gaming audience in general being 34 years or younger.”

There are plenty of RPGs in the mobile, console, and PC markets. Time will tell if WWE can draw in a solid player base for its soon-to-be-announced role-playing title.

WWE’s latest major video game is WWE 2K22. SEScoops reviewed the game, which you can see here.