WWE Secures New Television and Streaming Deal in Australia

WWE has reached an agreement with Foxtel Group, which is majority-owned by News Corp., for its rights in Australia.

The WWE Network will be converted into Binge, a Foxtel outlet. Although the companies did not disclose any terms for the new multi-year agreement, Deadline reports a person familiar with the deal said it marks a significant increase over the prior one reached by the parties in 2017.

WWE’s Latest Expansion

(WWE)

There are 4.5 million subscribers on Foxtel as well as streaming outlets Kayo Sports and Binge. The deal will see Foxtel launch a dedicated, 24/7 WWE channel, which will host all premium live events.

These events used to cost $30 apiece on pay-per-view but now will be included at no extra charge on Fox8, a pay-TV channel owned by Foxtel.

“With its far-reaching and engaged audience, the Foxtel Group has been a trusted and long-standing partner of WWE for more than 20 years,” said WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with the Foxtel Group and welcoming Binge as the new streaming home of WWE Network in the region.“

Binge, whose subscription plans start at $10 a month, will begin streaming WWE content in January 2023.