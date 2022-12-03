What Happened With Liv Morgan After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

WWE SmackDown aired live this week from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It was the first episode of the blue brand following WWE Survivor Series WarGames last Saturday.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay was at the venue tonight and shared what happened after this week’s episode of SmackDown went off the air. Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Liv Morgan defeated Legado Del Fantasma, Damian Priest, and Zelina Vega in the dark match.

After #SmackDown went off the air, Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Liv Morgan beat Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Zelina Vega) & Damian Priest in the dark match main event

Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in the opening contest after Jey Uso interfered. The Usos had a conversation about Zayn’s lie about talking with Kevin Owens last week but Jey said Sami proved himself by winning The Bloodline the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The finals of the SmackDown World Cup went down on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown as well. Ricochet battled Santos Escobar to determine which superstar will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Legado Del Fantasma was kicked out ringside early and Ricochet was able to pick up the victory after hitting the 630 Splash. Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the IC Title, and beat him two weeks later on the June 24th edition of SmackDown in their rematch. It will be interesting to see if the third time is the charm for Ricochet.

A released star also made their return to help Liv Morgan against Damage CTRL on this week’s WWE SmackDown and you can check that out below.