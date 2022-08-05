WWE SmackDown Results (8/5/22): Karrion Kross Returns, Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to the takeaways below, the tournament for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championships will finally begin on RAW.

WWE SmackDown Results (8/5)

Ricochet def. Happy Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ludwig Kaiser

Shayna Baszler won the Gauntlet Match to earn a SmackDown Women’s Title match at Clash at the Castle

Viking Raiders def. enhancement talent

Kofi Kingston def. Erik

Here are the takeaways from this week’s SmackDown:

Ricochet def. Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn Tried To Talk To Roman Reigns

The Bloodline arrived at the arena to begin the show. Pat McAfee rolled highlights of his low blow and victory over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam. Pat played the clip of him booting Corbin in the nuts several times. Happy Corbin was mocked backstage by Ricochet and he challenged him to a match.

Happy launched Ricochet to the corner to start off the action. Ricochet responded with a Dropkick that knocked Corbin out of the ring. Ricochet flipped onto Corbin on the entrance ramp and fired up the crowd. Corbin rolled back into the ring and Ricochet went for a Crossbody.

Corbin dodged it and leveled Ricochet with a massive Clothesline. The action spilled out of the ring and Happy launched Ricochet into the ring post as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin connected with a Back Body Drop and went for the cover but Ricochet kicked out at two. Ricochet battled back with a standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall. Happy connected with a slam for a two count and pounded the canvas in frustration.

Corbin grabbed Ricochet by throat but he escaped into a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Ricochet booted Corbin in the face before running into a Deep Six for a two count. Corbin and Ricochet then battled on the turnbuckle. Corbin threw Ricochet down but got distracted by Pat McAfee. Ricochet capitalized by crotching Corbin on the top turnbuckle and hitting him with the Recoil. Ricochet followed it up with a Shooting Star Press off the top rope for the pinfall victory as Pat McAfee celebrated. They played catch with a football before Pat punted it into the crowd.

Sami Zayn knocked on Roman Reigns‘ door and wanted to talk to him. The Usos stopped Sami and told him that they will shoot him a text when he can talk to The Tribal Chief. This went on for the entire night with The Usos making excuses as to why Roman cant talk to him. Finally, Jey Uso shouted at Sami that everyone in The Bloodline has titles besides him and it’s time for Sami to start pulling his weight.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ludwig Kaiser To Become #1 Contender For The IC Title

Shinsuke Nakamura battled Ludwig Kaiser tonight. Nakamura would earn a match against Gunther for the IC Title if he won. Nakamura controlled the action early but Ludwig responded with a slam as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Nakamura was in control and set up for the Kinshasa.

Ludwig was ready and leveled Shinsuke with an uppercut and followed it up with a Neckbreaker for a near fall. Shinsuke responded with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory. Nakamura is now the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship and will battle Gunther next week.

Liv Morgan Booed, Shayna Baszler Won The Gauntlet Match

Liv Morgan came to the ring with her arm in a brace and the crowd surprisingly booed the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Sonya Deville interrupted and the two trash-talked until the Gauntlet Match started. Deville and Aliyah started off the action. Sonya picked up the quick pin and battled Raquel Rodriguez next.

Deville connected with a Facebuster for a two count. Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville and faced Shotzi next in the Gauntlet Match. Shotzi got in some offense early as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Raquel defeated Shotzi and battled Xia Li next.

Xia hit Raquel with some kicks and then a Dropkick to the face. Rodriguez responded with a big Fallaway Slam that sent Li across the ring. Raquel followed it up with a Splash and the Texana Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Natalya and Raquel squared off next in the Gauntlet Match. Natalya tackled Raquel to the mat and went for the Sharpshooter but Rodriguez blocked it. Rodriguez connected with a Suplex for a two count before Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Rodriguez showed off her strength with a massive Powerbomb to eliminate Natalya.

Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez then battled in the Gauntlet Match. Shayna had Raquel in a Heel Hook in the middle of the ring as Liv Morgan watched on from ringside. Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch and then got Raquel in a cover when she tried to escape. Liv will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Viking Raiders Dominated, Kofi def. Erik

Viking Raiders won a squash match against two enhancement talents tonight on SmackDown. Ivar unloaded a ton of elbows to the face and tagged in Erik. He hit a Splash in the corner before hitting a slam. Ivar tagged back in and climbed to the middle turnbuckle for a massive Powerslam. Viking Raiders followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Kofi Kingston then rushed the ring with a kendo stick and attacked the Viking Raiders. Kofi got in a bunch of shots and knocked Erik out of the ring. Kofi then battled Erik in a quick singles match and won via a roll-up.

Karrion Kross Returned

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to close the show. Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge him before addressing Brock Lesnar. Reigns said he respects him but hates him for what he did to Paul Heyman at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre interrupted and looked like he wanted a fight. The lights went out and a crow appeared on the screen. Scarlett arrived and Karrion Kross attacked Drew McIntyre from behind. Scarlett put the hourglass in front of Reigns to close the show.