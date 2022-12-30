WWE SmackDown Preview (12/30): John Cena Returns

Bust out your trumpet and cleanest pair of ‘jorts’ because John Cena is back in action tonight on SmackDown.

Wrestling fans around the world haven’t seen Cena compete since SummerSlam 2021, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

His most recent match took place on September 10, 2021, after that night’s SmackDown went off the air. The 16-time world champion teamed up with The Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) from Madison Square Garden in NYC.

A new chapter will soon be written in Cena’s longstanding beef with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. It’s the final SmackDown of the year and WWE is saying goodbye to 2022 in a big way.

Matches Confirmed for SmackDown

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

John Cena and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez.

Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. These two heavyweights fought on the October 21, with Sikoa picking up the win.

Lacey Evans returns to action. She last competed on November 11. WWE has been airing a series of military-themed vignettes building to her comeback.

Here’s a look back at the revelation that Cena is lacing up the boots to battle Roman Reigns once again: