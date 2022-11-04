WWE SmackDown Preview (11/4): Gunther vs. Mysterio

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown takes place from St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center. This show was taped last week, because the WWE crew is currently in Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

SmackDown will focus on the final build to Crown Jewel. Next week, we’ll begin the road to WWE’s next Premium Live Event, January’s Royal Rumble.

Here’s a preview for what to expect on SmackDown, followed by a link to the Spoiler Results:

The main event will see Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

Former SmackDown Women’s champion Liv Morgan faces Sonya Deville in a No-DQ match to open the show.

LA Knight faces Ricochet

Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

Braun Strowman will be in action against 5 ‘enhancement’ wrestlers.

Plus, we’ll see appearances by by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Butch, MVP and more.