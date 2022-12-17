WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Airing December 23, 2022

Due to the crew being given time off to spend Christmas with their families, next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Chicago was filmed after the December 16 show.

WWE SmackDown Spoilers

Here are the spoilers for next week (December 23), courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s title. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, only to be defeated by Rodriguez.

Bray Wyatt came out and said that LA Knight owes him an apology. Wyatt ends up attacking the cameraman.

Rey Mysterio defeated Angel of Los Lotharios as Karrion Kross and Scarlett were watching in the crowd.

The Bloodline came out for a promo. Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus was booked for the December 30 show in Tampa. During the promo, Sami Zayn said that Kevin Owens was like a black cloud that is still following him.

The Usos defeated Hit Row to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Presents were everywhere and were used as weapons. The New Day was dressed as nutcrackers. Ricochet, at one point, was hurt as he was bleeding. He recovered and won the match for his team.