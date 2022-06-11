WWE SmackDown Superstar Out With an Injury

One WWE SmackDown superstar has been sidelined due to an injury.

The June 10 episode of SmackDown is ongoing. The action is being held inside the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Things got started with a Money in the Bank qualifier between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Just before the match began, Michael Cole revealed a superstar on the blue brand has been injured.

Ridge Holland Suffers Injury

Cole announced that Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes suffered a knee injury and was “on the mend.” He did not appear for McIntyre vs. Sheamus. Butch was in Sheamus’ corner.

WWE did not reveal when Holland is expected to return.

It’s yet another injury for a top promotion. AEW is littered with injuries to the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Scorpio Sky. Some of those injuries are more severe than others, however.

On the WWE side of things, Cody Rhodes will be out for several months as he needed to undergo surgery after tearing his right pectoral muscle completely off the bone.

Big E has been out of action with a broken neck and time will tell if he’ll ever be able to wrestle again.