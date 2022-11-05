WWE Announces SmackDown World Cup & Title Match for Next Week

WWE announced the “SmackDown World Cup” and a title match for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

The Usos came to the ring tonight for a promo on the Brawling Brutes ahead of their title defense against them tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel.

Sami Zayn tried to prevent them from coming to the ring but Jimmy and Jey didn’t listen. During the promo, The Usos noted that they are close to becoming the longest reigning tag champs in history.

New Day interrupted and said that they will be rooting for the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. Kofi and Xavier then warned The Usos that they will be trying to protect their record and take the titles from them after Crown Jewel.

The Brawling Brutes showed up and attacked The Usos from behind. New Day joined in on the beatdown of Jimmy and Jey before Sami Zan and Solo Sikoa made the save. The Bloodline beat New Day and Brawling Brutes down to end the segment. It was then announced that New Day will battle the winners of the tag title match at Crown Jewel next week on SmackDown.

WWE also announced the “SmackDown World Cup” tournament will begin next week. Eight superstars will compete in the tournament.

