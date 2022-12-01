Have WWE Spoken to Booker T About a Return to the Ring?

Booker T is returning to the ring, but WWE is yet to give the two-time Hall of Famer a call.

This week, it was announced that Booker will return to wrestling for his Reality of Wrestling promotion on December 18.

The former World Champion will team with Mysterious Q to challenge Fly Def (Zack Mason & Warren Johnson) for the ROW Tag Team Championships

The match will be Booker’s first in five months after wrestling for Reality of Wrestling at the Summer of Champions VIII in July 2022.

Booker T and WWE

In addition to his work with Reality of Wrestling, Booker can regularly be found providing commentary for WWE NXT.

When Fightful Select asked, they were told that there have been no inquiries for Booker to wrestle by WWE, despite his return to the ring.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been any, but the several times Fightful asked they have been told that they didn’t hear anything.

Speaking on his podcast earlier this year, Booker said he wouldn’t say no to a return match for WWE but it is not something he is actively pursuing.

Booker T joined the NXT commentary team in October of this year, as part of major shakeups to all three brands.

Booker is replacing Wade Barett, who has joined SmackDown while Pat McAfee is on hiatus with College Game Day.

It is unclear what will happen with the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion once Barrett returns to NXT when McAfee comes back to SmackDown.

In addition to providing commentary for NXT, Booker T has called the action on both Raw and SmackDown.