WWE Star Dealing With a Legitimate Injury

Over the last month, Shotzi has been in a feud with Ronda Rousey on WWE television.

Shotzi challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames, but came up short.

WWE shot an angle recently before an episode of SmackDown where Shotzi was shown lying in the parking lot while holding her hand and screaming in pain as Rousey and Shayna Bazsler walked away., implying that Rousey and Shayna slammed Shotzi’s arm in a car door, injuring it in the process. Rousey and Baszler injured Raquel Rodriguez’s arm a couple of weeks prior.

Reality

Shotzi was pulled from television and later shared an X-ray of her hand to show the broken bones. While at first, it looked like the injury was just part of the storyline, that’s not the case.

According to a report by Pwinsider.com, the injury is legit and led to the angle in the first place. The extent of her injury and how she got injured is not known at this time.

The injury came at a bad time as she was being pushed on the main roster with her tank along for the ride.

We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.