Ex-WWE Star Questions Why Matt Hardy Allowed Jeff Hardy to Drive

Jeff Hardy is once again in trouble with the law, after being arrested last weekend and driving under the influence.

After being tested by police, who at one point had to pull guns on the AEW star, Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was over triple the legal driving limit at which point he was arrested.

A lot has been said about Jeff and who should share responsibility for his actions, but one former WWE Superstar has taken aim at Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy and Bill DeMott

It’s been reported that Matt Hardy was with Jeff hours before his arrest, and after AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement about Jeff’s arrest, one fan asked whether action will be taken against Matt.

“What about @MATTHARDYBRAND who was getting drunk with him and let him drive knowing he was drunk and doesn’t have a license full accountability @TonyKhan right @BillDeMott”

DeMott responded by saying “it’s a good question.”

Matt responded, unhappy about DeMott’s insinuation that he bears responsibility for his younger brother’s arrest.

“Understand your passion on this & agree that DD is unacceptable. I expect speculation from fans, but not you. I haven’t touched a drug in over a decade, haven’t drank since I’ve been a Dad. Saw Jeff last on Sun night & flew early Mon w/@RebyHardy. I can’t be with Jeff every min.”

DeMott responded by saying he has nothing but respect for the former ECW Champion.

“No disrespect or anything toward you Matt. Utmost respect, we are all accountable for ourselves.”

DeMott’s tragedy

Jeff and Matt Hardy aren’t the only people that Bill DeMott has been especially critical of regarding driving under the influence.

Earlier this year, DeMott called on WWE to remove Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch for the Hall of Fame following her own arrest and being charged with DUI manslaughter.

Sytch is accused of killing 75-year-old Julian Lasseter via her drink-driving, and DeMott knows what it’s like to lose a loved one.

In 2015, DeMott’s daughter Keri Anne DeMott was killed by a drunk driver. She was 20 at the time.

In response, DeMott founded the Keri Anne DeMott Foundation, which looks to reduce the risk of drunk drivers on the road.