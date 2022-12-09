WWE Star on CM Punk Possibly Returning to the Company: “Only Time Will Tell”

NXT star Apollo Crews recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE after his time in All Elite Wrestling appears to be coming to an end.

Former AEW Champion CM Punk is reportedly “ready to move on” but the hold-up is on AEW’s side. CM Punk recently posted an image from his WWE days on Instagram to fuel rumors he is returning to the promotion he has routinely disparaged after his exit in 2014.

Speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Apollo shared his thoughts on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE in the future.

It’s not that I wouldn’t be happy or I wouldn’t be upset — I don’t know if I’d really feel any kind of way, honestly. It’s nothing against him personally or anything, but I don’t know…I think I’d just kind of be neutral with it. But again, extremely talented individual and only time will tell, right?

Apollo Crews will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship this Saturday night at NXT Deadline. During the interview, Crews vowed to defeat Breakker at the premium live event and become the new NXT Champion.

Saturday, “NXT” Champion. You’re looking at the new one! Saturday, Deadline 8:00 PM on Peacock. You can stream it live. Hey, I’m telling you, you guys, it’s not a game. Apollo Crews, new “NXT” Champion. Bron Breakker, like I said, I have nothing but love for you, and yeah, I’ll see you Saturday.

Apollo returned to NXT in June and claimed that he left too soon in 2016 and was back to correct history. He teamed with The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa to defeat former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller in his first match back in NXT on June 7th.