WWE Star Returns After Nearly a Year Away Due to Injury

Odyssey Jones is excited about the comeback after returning to the ring on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Last week, Jones appeared as he brought the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles from Pretty Deadly.

Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and had not competed on NXT television since December 2021. Jones was in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament finals, losing to Carmelo Hayes.

Odyssey Jones is Back

That changed on Tuesday’s show when he quickly defeated Javier Bernal in a singles match. Following the match, he spoke with WWE digital about what his in-ring return meant to him.

“Oh, Kelly, the journey was long and difficult, but you know what kept me going through it all? This moment right here, right now. Knowing that I would be back in all black in the black, and gold in front of those beautiful fans and hearing them chant Odyssey Jones. Didn’t mean to rhyme, but it did.”

Jones continued, “I was excited to get back into the ring. Mr. Michaels is always looking out for me. He gave me a good opponent. Javier is a great, hard worker, but today he didn’t have enough to hang with Big O.”

.@oshow94 reflects on his return to the squared circle after missing nearly a year due to injury.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/F2D6dciVzO — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2022

