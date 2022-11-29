WWE Star Seen Wearing a Neckbrace Backstage at Raw

It looks like IYO SKY may have to take some time off from in-ring action.

Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch) beat Team Bayley (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) in the first-ever Women’s WarGames match on the main roster at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, it was stated that SKY was not cleared to compete although she did appear on the show for a brawl segment by the concession stands. As seen below in the video, WWE was very careful with her, and she did not take any bumps or shots to the neck.

The Shot

SKY did wear a neck brace during the segment. The company didn’t say whether SKY will be off TV or what the severity is of her neck issues. If it was something very serious, she likely would not have been out there for the backstage brawl segment.

IYO formed the group with Kai and Bayley at this year’s SummerSlam event after Belair retained the Raw Women’s Title over Lynch.

We wish SKY a speedy recovery and look forward to her in-ring return.