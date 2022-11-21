WWE Star Viewed “Almost Like a Reclamation Project” by Triple H

Since taking over main roster creative, Triple H has brought back several former WWE stars and also repackaged wrestlers already on the roster, including Finn Balor. He has been pushed strongly as part of The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik mysterio Mysterio.

Balor is just the third man to win the NXT Championship twice, winning it first in 2015 and again in 2020 when he moved back down from the main roster in between runs. Balor was in the main event of many a Takeover events.

Although Vince McMahon pushed Balor at points, including when he was first called up to the main roster and became the inaugural Universal Champion, Balor’s push by McMahon came to an end earlier this year.

Triple H on Finn Balor

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as a ‘reclamation story’ after how he was booked by McMahon.

“They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the last few years, Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship.

Hunter’s first real big name was Fergal, so they’ve always had a relationship and worked well together. Hunter has always believed in him. When Finn got injured, after he won the title at SummerSlam 2016, he was checked on him daily, like keeping the relationship tight, even though he left NXT.”

Balor vs. AJ Styles in a singles match has been booked for this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.