WWE SummerSlam Tryouts are Underway in Nashville

WWE Summerslam will take place this Saturday, in the first instance of the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’ not taking place in August.

The show will feature some of WWE’s biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and others.

These Superstars are established names of WWE, recognisable around the world, but WWE is looking for its next breakout stars.

The Tryouts

With one of WWE’s biggest events of the year taking place this Saturday, the promotion has began hosting tryouts for potential future Superstars.

These tryouts will be the first of their kind in the post-Vince McMahon era, after the former WWE CEO and Chairman announced his retirement last Friday.

They also mark the first tryouts that Triple H will be attending since being appointed head of WWE Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative.

The ‘King of Kings’ has been joined by former WWE Champion Big E, who is continuing to recover from a broken neck suffered in March.

Paul Heyman is also reported to be assisting with the tryouts in Nashville.

TMZ Sports reports that NFL Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu’s nephew, Talati Polamalu, is taking part in the tryouts.

Talati Polamalu is currently a rising senior offensive lineman at Georgetown.

