WWE Superstar Bringing Back Old Gimmick Very Soon

Another WWE Superstar is gearing up for a character refresh. In this case, it will be an old persona returning.

As seen on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Max Dupri abandoned the Maximum Male Models faction, leaving many to wonder what’s next for the former NXT star. Some have suggested we’ll see him bring back his previous gimmick, LA Knight and they are correct. LA Knight is already listed as such on the company’s internal roster, according to a report at PWInsider.

To the fans of Maximum Male Models, don’t worry. Maxine, Mace and Mansoor will continue in their current roles.

LA Knight in WWE

Prior to his time in the big leagues, LA Knight wrestled as Eli Drake for Impact Wrestling (2015-2019) and later the National Wrestling Alliance (2019-2021).

He signed with WWE in 2021 and joined the NXT roster, where he spent nearly a year. The highlight of his NXT run saw him winning Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Championship.

Knight was called up to WWE’s main roster back in April. He left LA Knight behind, dubbed himself Max Dupri and introduced the world to Maximum Male Models. That group will live on, but Knight appears to have had enough after last week’s episode.

Triple H has wasted no time shaking things up as WWE’s new head of creative and talent relations. Dupri reverting to LA Knight is just the latest change under the new regime.

It will be interesting to see how soon we see the LA Knight character back on TV, with the likelihood being this week. In case you’re unfamiliar with Knight, here was his introduction to the WWE Universe:

