WWE Superstar is Ready to Leave and Work Elsewhere “ASAP”

For many wrestlers, the ultimate goal of their careers is to one day work for WWE.

While there are other wrestling promotions around, none are as big as the McMahon-founded promotion, which continues to air across the globe.

Only a select handful of wrestlers will ever be called WWE Superstars, but one wrestler is wanting out now.

Naomi Wants Out

It’s been close to two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, Raw, over a creative difference with the planned main event.

Reports have come out that Banks has parted ways with WWE, though haven’t been confirmed by either side, but now Naomi wants out.

Responding to former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado, who asked the former SmackDown Women’s Champion when they’ll work together on “some lucha things” Naomi said she hopes to do so “Asap.”

Asap brother ? — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 11, 2022

WWE and Naomi

Naomi debuted on WWE TV in 2010, boasting two reigns as SmackDown Women’s Champion and one as WWE Women’s Tag Champion.

After coming up short in season 3 of the original NXT reality show format, Naomi debuted as part of the Funkadactyls before branching out as a singles competitor.

She is also married to Jimmy Uso and had previously discussed in the past wanting to join her husband and their family on-screen as part of the Bloodline.

That idea seems highly unlikely now given her suspension and her desire to get out of the company and work with others as soon as possible.