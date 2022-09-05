WWE on A&E: Superstar Sunday Returns This Winter

Wrestling fans who have been enjoying the WWE programming on A&E are in for a treat.

Late Sunday evening, the WWE on A&E Twitter account announced that ‘Superstar Sunday’ is returning later this year. Some time “this winter” (no premiere date announced just yet), we’re getting all-new episodes of three popular series:

Biography: WWE Legends

WWE Rivals

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

The promo video embedded below touts, “This winter, WWE on A&E: Superstar Sunday will continue its reign. For more of the legends you love, the rivalries you’ll never forget and the stories you haven’t heard until now. WWE on AE&E Superstar Sunday, this winter only on A&E.”

#WWEonAE’s Superstar Sunday will continue its reign with all-new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals and the return of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures THIS WINTER, only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/it4fkJgULv — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) September 5, 2022

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 2)

The most recent season of Biography: WWE Legends premiered in July and concluded Sunday night. Subjects of season two included The Undertaker, Goldberg, the Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, DX, Edge and Rey Mysterio. The series finale broke from the typical ‘biography’ format and focused on WrestleMania 1.

You can stream Biography: WWE Legends at AETV.com.