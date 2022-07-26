Meet Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & the Street Profits This Weekend in Nashville

If you’re in Nashville, TN this weekend for WWE SummerSlam, here’s your chance to meet Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and the Street Profits.

These Superstars are teaming up with C4 Energy for three special meet and greets taking place Friday and Saturday.

C4 Energy Drinks

Here’s all the info, sent in by C4:

Following their success at WrestleMania in Dallas earlier this year, C4 Energy is igniting Nashville’s fire, fueling the city before the biggest WWE event of the season – SummerSlam. C4 Energy is bringing the SummerSlam experience to the fans with a weekend of energized meet and greet events with WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, and SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan. Consumers will have the chance to ignite the fire inside with the energy and performance fuel that both Superstars swear by. Fans can join C4 Energy for in-person meet and greets with the superstars on: Friday, 7/29 – Fuel Up with Bianca Belair 6:30-8:30PM at Kroger (5544 Old Hickory Blvd Hermitage) Saturday, 7/30 – Feel the Energy with The Street Prophets 9:00 – 11:00AM at Twice Daily / White Bison (2112 Charlotte Rd.) Saturday, 7/30 – Feel the Energy with Liv Morgan 10:30 – 11:30AM at Twice Daily / White Bison (2112 Charlotte Rd.) It’s essential for WWE Superstars to be in peak condition, mentally and physically, as they head into SummerSlam, and many of the greats including Roman Reigns, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair and more, swear by C4 Energy to give them the mental focus and extra fuel they need to take care of business, in and out of the ring.