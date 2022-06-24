Friday, June 24, 2022
Two NXT Stars Scheduled to Return from Injury Soon

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
NXT Mystery Returns
Two WWE superstars who have been on the shelf due to injury are expected to return soon.

Injuries have plagued the wrestling business as of late. WWE has lost two top stars in Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton due to surgeries that will have them out of action for months.

Other promotions such as AEW have also been hit hard. AEW is experiencing an all-time high when it comes to injuries.

There is some good news, however.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark Returning Soon

Zoey Stark & Io Shirai
(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are expected to be back on NXT TV soon. The two have been out of action due to injuries but are primed for returns any week now.

Shirai and Stark are former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two had been a humorous duo as Io did everything in her power to get rid of Stark but they ended up winning gold together.

Time will tell if they’ll return looking for singles gold or if they will once again go after the tag team titles.

