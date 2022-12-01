WWE Superstars Present Hero Police Officer with Custom Championship

Three WWE Superstars made the trip to Hartford, Connecticut to present a police officer with a WWE Championship title for his bravery during a shootout.

In October, Officer Alec Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Officials close to the case said that Officer Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.

WWE

In a Facebook status from the Bristol Connecticut Police Department, Iurato can be seen with a WWE Championship, complete with customer Bristol PD side plates.

The championship was presented by Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Braun Strowman at the XL Center in Hartford, the host of the November 18, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bristol PD said that WWE has been a support for the families of Lt. Demonte & Sgt. Hamzy, in addition to supporting Officer Iurato.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould called Iurato a true hero and said he maintained courage and composure and stopped the act of killing that October night.

Hero Champions

Police Officer Charlie Guenigault was presented with a WWE Championship by Triple H for his bravery during a terror attack in London in June 2017.

This isn’t the first time WWE has gone the extra mile to show their appreciation to someone for their acts of bravery.

In June 2017, off-duty police officer Charlie Guenigault was injured during a terror attack in London, England when he was trying to protect a British Transport Police officer.

The amateur rugby player and lifelong WWE fan was shocked later that month to be presented with a WWE Championship by none other than Triple H.

The Game said at the time “People say a lot of times that they watch WWE because these guys are like real-life superheroes. Well, Charlie is a real hero.”