WWE Wants To Push Top Tag Team Performer as Singles Star

It began to become more apparent than ever during the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view that it looks like WWE is planning to split up The Street Profits in the near future.

At Money in the Bank, The Street Profits lost their match against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Last night, during the pay-per-view, the commentary team brought up rumors that there were issues brewing between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

This was also brought up on SmackDown, and the announcers have been bringing up Ford’s physique in recent weeks.

This leads many to believe that this is the thinking of Vince McMahon as he is known to be in the ear of the commentary team.

Montez As A Singles Wrestler

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the current plan for Montez Ford is for him to be pushed as a singles star.

Bryan Alvarez said, “Very interesting by the way that they made a very very big deal for like minutes on end about Montez Ford’s new physique and how big he was, how strong he was…

Also on SmackDown, they had a very interesting deal where they had a face-to-face with The Usos and Ford and Dawkins. The Usos say, ‘there have been rumors that you guys haven’t been getting along.'”

Dave Meltzer added, “I know that there’s people who want to push Ford as a single. It’s possible.

“I tell you what, it’s gonna be really tough for Dawkins. If they break up the team, I can see him really falling off.

“I can see them really trying to do something with Ford as a single. He’s got a lot of charisma, a super athlete. There’s people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique.”

SummerSlam

Last night, after the match, the announcers pointed out that Montez’s shoulder was off the mat during the three count. This means that there is a rematch coming.

The rematch will likely take place at SummerSlam. This could also be where the official breakup of The Street Profits takes place.

