WWE Star’s Embarrassing Tattoo Featured on Dark Side of the Ring

Tattoos are a staple of wrestling, from Randy Orton’s sleeves to the ink that adorns WWE Raw’s Rhea Ripley. With that said, not every tattoo can be a winner and recently, an awkward tattoo that adorned former WWE Superstar Ludvig Borga has come to light.

Borga’s life and career is set to be the subject of an episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring. Ahead of the episode’s release, a clip was shared of Jim Cornettte discussing Borga’s unique ink. The tattoo in question? The words ‘Exit Only’ emblazoned on the wrestler’s buttocks.

“Do you really need to have written instructions for people not to f*** you in the ass? Does there have to be a written warning?”

This tattoo wasn’t even Borga’s worst piece of ink, as he also had a Schutzstaffel tattoo on his calf. During his WWE career, Borgawas made to put tape over his tattoo of the SS insignia as the promotion did not want to be associated with the Adolf Hitler-led paramilitary group.

Borga’s questionable tattoos didn’t stop him from succeeding in the world of politics. From 2003 to 2007 he served as a Member of Parliament for the right-wing populist ‘True Finns’ party. The party, known today as the Finns Party, has opposed gay marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights, which may explain Borga’s buttocks tattoo.

Borga was involved in controvery both in and out of the wrestling business and died in January 2010, two days after his 47th birthday. Though fans will never know what he’d make to modern-day WWE or the state of LGBTQ+ rights in the world today, he made sure to make clear that his rear was a one-way street.